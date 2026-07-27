New York Property Owners Go to Court

In an effort to vindicate the rule of law and property rights at New York City, apartment owners are suing to halt Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s rent freeze. The property owners argue that the city’s Rent Guidelines Board, a purportedly independent agency that has power over rent-stabilized apartments, “ran a sham process with a predetermined outcome, and failed to follow the law” when it agreed to impose Hizzoner’s cap on the cost of leases.