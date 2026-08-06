George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The Right To Worship Act is laid before Congress in hopes of making safe America’s religious sanctuaries.
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The New York Sun is happy to be the first newspaper to endorse the Right To Worship Act. That is a bipartisan bill designed “to protect the right to the free exercise of religion.” It is being introduced in the House and Senate today. The measure is backed by, among others, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Congressman Tom Suozzi of Queens, New York. It would protect worshippers from being threatened or intimidated “at a scheduled religious service.”
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The New York Sun is happy to be the first newspaper to endorse the Right To Worship Act. That is a bipartisan bill designed “to protect the right to the free exercise of religion.” It is being introduced in the House and Senate today. The measure is backed by, among others, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Congressman Tom Suozzi of Queens, New York. It would protect worshippers from being threatened or intimidated “at a scheduled religious service.”
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