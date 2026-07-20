Rare 2,600-Year-Old Wooden Beams From Israel’s First Temple-Era Discovered at Jerusalem

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Researchers say the ancient beams could help them date other findings with ‘much greater precision’ than ever before.
Archeologists in Israel say they uncovered rare well-preserved wooden beams from a building that was burned when the First Temple was destroyed roughly 2,600 years ago.
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