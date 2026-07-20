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The New York Sun
Foreign

Rare 2,600-Year-Old Wooden Beams From Israel’s First Temple-Era Discovered at Jerusalem

Researchers say the ancient beams could help them date other findings with ‘much greater precision’ than ever before.

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Archeologists say the massive wooden beams found at the City of David were burned during the destruction of the First Temple in 586 BCE.
Archeologists say the massive wooden beams found at the City of David were burned during the destruction of the First Temple in 586 BCE. CityofDavid.org.il
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT