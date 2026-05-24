Record-Breaking Memorial Day Travel Weekend Reflects America’s Enduring Passion for Exploration

‘Risings’ Tells the Story of How a Mix of Yeats and Bullets Inspired Irish Independence
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
One of the most interesting things we could do this summer is travel to experience the country for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
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