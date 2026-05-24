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The New York Sun
Opinion

Record-Breaking Memorial Day Travel Weekend Reflects America’s Enduring Passion for Exploration

One of the most interesting things we could do this summer is travel to experience the country for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The secretary of transportation, Sean Duffy, on April 17, 2026 at Washington, D.C.
The secretary of transportation, Sean Duffy, on April 17, 2026 at Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Semafor World Economy
SALENA ZITO

SALENA ZITO

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