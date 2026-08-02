Record Low Water Levels on Danube Disrupt Tourism, Economies From Germany to Black Sea

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Nuclear reactors are shutting down, while almost 200 passengers from a Viking River Cruises vessel had to be rescued when their ship ran aground in Bulgaria.
Record low water levels on one of Europe’s most-traveled waterways are upending tourism, disrupting cargo traffic, and forcing the shutdown of nuclear power plants reliant on the water for cooling.
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