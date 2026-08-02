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The New York Sun
Foreign

Record Low Water Levels on Danube Disrupt Tourism, Economies From Germany to Black Sea

Nuclear reactors are shutting down, while almost 200 passengers from a Viking River Cruises vessel had to be rescued when their ship ran aground in Bulgaria.

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A man drives his horse-pulled cart on a Danube River sandbank exposed by record low water levels at Roseti, Romania, on July 29, 2026.
A man drives his horse-pulled cart on a Danube River sandbank exposed by record low water levels at Roseti, Romania, on July 29, 2026. Andreea Alexandru/AP
DAVID JONES
DAVID JONES