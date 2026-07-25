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The New York Sun
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Record Wildfires Raging in France, Spain, Threaten Major Cities, Famed Vineyards

Wildfires raging in France and Spain have reached never-before-seen levels, officials said Saturday, forcing the evacuation of a quarter-million residents and tourists in the two countries and threatening the storied vineyards of France’s Bordeaux wine region. France has ordered 197,000 persons to…

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Firefighters battle a wildfire as it approaches houses in Ávila province, Spain, on July 24, 2026.
Firefighters battle a wildfire as it approaches houses in Ávila province, Spain, on July 24, 2026. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
DAVID JONES
DAVID JONES

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