Record Wildfires Raging in France, Spain, Threaten Major Cities, Famed Vineyards

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Wildfires raging in France and Spain have reached never-before-seen levels, officials said Saturday, forcing the evacuation of a quarter-million residents and tourists in the two countries and threatening the storied vineyards of France’s Bordeaux wine region. France has ordered 197,000 persons to…
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Wildfires raging in France and Spain have reached never-before-seen levels, officials said Saturday, forcing the evacuation of a quarter-million residents and tourists in the two countries and threatening the storied vineyards of France’s Bordeaux wine region.
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