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The New York Sun
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Report Places Britain’s Grooming Gang Scandal in 149 Authority Areas, Dwarfing Official Tallies

With a quarter-million estimated victims, Britain is confronting a scandal that spanned decades, crossed party lines, and exposed the limits of institutional cowardice.

Britain's former Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, left, and Britain's former Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, attend a meeting with the local community and police leaders following the announcement of a new police task force to help officers tackle grooming gangs, in Rochdale, England, April 3, 2023.
Britain's former Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, left, and Britain's former Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, attend a meeting with the local community and police leaders following the announcement of a new police task force to help officers tackle grooming gangs, in Rochdale, England, April 3, 2023. AP/Phil Noble
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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