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The New York Sun
Politics

Republican Congressman Hit With Restraining Order Request From Ex-Wife Who Happens To Be Daughter of GOP Senator

Senator Bernie Moreno is supporting his former son-in-law’s re-election bid.

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Max Miller with Emily Moreno at Washington, Nov. 13, 2022.
Max Miller with Emily Moreno at Washington, Nov. 13, 2022. AP/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE