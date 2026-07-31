Republican Congressman Hit With Restraining Order Request From Ex-Wife Who Happens To Be Daughter of GOP Senator

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Senator Bernie Moreno is supporting his former son-in-law’s re-election bid.
A Republican lawmaker, Congressman Max Miller, is facing a restraining order from his ex-wife, who happens to be the daughter of Mr. Miller’s home state GOP senator. Mr. Miller has denied accusations of physical abuse against his former wife and his daughter.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.