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The New York Sun
Politics

Republicans Kick Off Maine Senate Ad Campaign, Tying New Candidate Jackson to Disgraced Nominee Platner

Jackson and Platner co-endorsed each other when the former ran for governor and the latter locked up the Senate nomination.

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Graham Platner campaigning with Jackson at a match of Portland's United Soccer League team, Hearts of Pine, in September 2025.
Graham Platner campaigning with Jackson at a match of Portland's United Soccer League team, Hearts of Pine, in September 2025. MAINEiac4434 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

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