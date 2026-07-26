Republicans Kick Off Maine Senate Ad Campaign, Tying New Candidate Jackson to Disgraced Nominee Platner

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Jackson and Platner co-endorsed each other when the former ran for governor and the latter locked up the Senate nomination.
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Fresh off the Maine Democrats’ nomination of Troy Jackson as their new Senate candidate, Republicans are wasting no time trying to tie him to his predecessor, Graham Platner, who dropped out of the race after being accused of rape. Messrs. Jackson and Platner co-endorsed each other as the former ran for governor and the latter locked up the Senate nomination earlier this year.
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