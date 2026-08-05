George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
GOP ads are already featuring El-Sayed’s supporters talking about ‘unrest in the streets’ and how America ‘deserved’ 9/11.
Shortly after three socialist Democrats won congressional primaries in New York City, Republican campaigns were quick to make those soon-to-be lawmakers the face of the Democratic Party. Now, with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed’s win in the Michigan Senate Democratic primary, he is poised to become the new face of GOP attacks amid the Democrats’ letward swing this year.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Shortly after three socialist Democrats won congressional primaries in New York City, Republican campaigns were quick to make those soon-to-be lawmakers the face of the Democratic Party. Now, with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed’s win in the Michigan Senate Democratic primary, he is poised to become the new face of GOP attacks amid the Democrats’ letward swing this year.
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