RFK Jr. Wants To Probe State Medical Records for Link Between Autism and Vaccines: Report

Trump Digs in on Bill Pulte To Lead Up National Intelligence, Telling Democrats That He Will Not Negotiate on FISA
By MATTHEW RICE|
KFF Health News says federal officials have been meeting with the leaders of state-run health information exchange services seeking access to their records.
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