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RFK Jr. Wants To Probe State Medical Records for Link Between Autism and Vaccines: Report

KFF Health News says federal officials have been meeting with the leaders of state-run health information exchange services seeking access to their records.

The secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on May 27, 2026.
The secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on May 27, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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