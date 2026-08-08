George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The death of a polarizing writer whose unusual political upbringing led him, ultimately, to belong to his readers.
There was a time when the phrase “American-style culture wars” was commonly and derisively used in the U.K. No longer. Chiefly via the platform formerly known as Twitter, Brits now conduct daily arguments every bit as vehement and vicious as those on this side of the pond — if not more so.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
There was a time when the phrase “American-style culture wars” was commonly and derisively used in the U.K. No longer. Chiefly via the platform formerly known as Twitter, Brits now conduct daily arguments every bit as vehement and vicious as those on this side of the pond — if not more so.
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