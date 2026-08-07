George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The plaintiff, a member of the United Methodist Church, says his religious convictions prohibit him from investing in fossil fuel companies.
A New York-based scientist is suing his employer for not offering 401(k) plans that exclude investments in fossil fuel companies, arguing the lack of such plans violates his Christian beliefs.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A New York-based scientist is suing his employer for not offering 401(k) plans that exclude investments in fossil fuel companies, arguing the lack of such plans violates his Christian beliefs.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.