George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Blanche’s confirmation puts him on firmer ground to pursue what may become one of the most politically charged investigations of Trump’s second term.
Published:
Updated:
The Senate confirmed Todd Blanche as attorney general in a narrow 50-49 vote early Saturday, clearing the way for President Trump’s former personal defense attorney to pursue the administration’s legal agenda, most notably, an escalating investigation into the former FBI director, James Comey.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Senate confirmed Todd Blanche as attorney general in a narrow 50-49 vote early Saturday, clearing the way for President Trump’s former personal defense attorney to pursue the administration’s legal agenda, most notably, an escalating investigation into the former FBI director, James Comey.
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