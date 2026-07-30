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The New York Sun
Politics

Senate Forges Ahead on Graham’s Russia Sanctions and Tariffs Bill, Though House Democrats Throw Cold Water on Proposal

The bill would grant Trump the ability to levy steep tariffs on Russia’s trading partners, including some American allies.

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President Trump, Vice President Vance, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff attend the funeral service for the late Senator Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral on July 28, 2026.
President Trump, Vice President Vance, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff attend the funeral service for the late Senator Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral on July 28, 2026. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

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