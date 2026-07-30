Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The bill would grant Trump the ability to levy steep tariffs on Russia’s trading partners, including some American allies.
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The Senate has taken another procedural step to advance the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act — a bill which would give President Trump immense new powers to tighten the vise on Russia’s stagnant economy. While the bill has the support of more than 80 senators, Democrats in the House are throwing cold water on the idea that the lower chamber can swiftly pass the bill.
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