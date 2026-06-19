Senate Judiciary Committee Seeks Cameras at Supreme Court

Army Veteran Cait Conley Wins Democratic Primary To Take on Vulnerable Congressman Mike Lawler
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘It’s time to put cameras in the Supreme Court and other federal courts so more Americans can finally see arguments and decisions in cases that will affect them for generations to come,’ Durbin says.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By JOSEPH CURL
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By LUKE FUNK|