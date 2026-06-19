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The New York Sun
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Senate Judiciary Committee Seeks Cameras at Supreme Court

‘It’s time to put cameras in the Supreme Court and other federal courts so more Americans can finally see arguments and decisions in cases that will affect them for generations to come,’ Durbin says.

The United States Supreme Court is seen at Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2026.
The United States Supreme Court is seen at Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2026. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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