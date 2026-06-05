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The New York Sun
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Senate Passes Immigration Enforcement Spending Bill Without Restriction on ‘Anti-Weaponization’ Funds

Two Republican lawmakers — Senators Bill Cassidy and Thom Tillis — frantically worked on Thursday to try to bar the president from ever creating a new payout scheme.

Senator Thom Tillis at the Capitol.
Senator Thom Tillis at the Capitol. AP/J. Scott Applewhite
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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