George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Thanks to DEI, truly anything is possible.
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If the Onion or Babylon Bee or another satirical publication wanted to spoof the absurdity of the ideology of “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” they couldn’t have invented a character as unbelievable as Jason Arday.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
If the Onion or Babylon Bee or another satirical publication wanted to spoof the absurdity of the ideology of “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” they couldn’t have invented a character as unbelievable as Jason Arday.
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