Search
The New York Sun
Arts+

Serial Icon Georgia O’Keeffe Gets the Documentary Treatment

A new doc, narrated by husband-and-wife thespians Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes, seeks to enlighten younger generations about the modernist painter.

'Georgia O'Keeffe,' by Alfred Stieglitz, 1918
'Georgia O'Keeffe,' by Alfred Stieglitz, 1918 National Gallery of Art
MARIO NAVES

MARIO NAVES

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp