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The New York Sun
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Small Band of Senate Democrats Plan To Throw Up Roadblocks Until Rubio, Hegseth Testify About Iran War

Lawmakers are threatening to take up a significant amount of time on the Senate floor unless the two secretaries come to answer questions under oath.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine take questions during a press briefing at the Pentagon.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine take questions during a press briefing at the Pentagon. AP/Mark Schiefelbein
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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