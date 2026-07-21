Smithsonian Executive Dodges Congressional Questions on Efforts To ‘Reshape’ History

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
A House subcommittee is trying to uncover examples of the museum using exhibits as a political tool to share a radical historical interpretation of America’s past.
Published:
Updated:
The head of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, Anthea Hartig, repeatedly avoided directly answering questions about the organization’s mission and tried to keep to reading written notes during a contentious House committee meeting on Tuesday.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|