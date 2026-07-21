Search
The New York Sun
National

Smithsonian Executive Dodges Congressional Questions on Efforts To ‘Reshape’ History

A House subcommittee is trying to uncover examples of the museum using exhibits as a political tool to share a radical historical interpretation of America’s past.

Gift this article
The head of the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, Anthea Hartig, testifies on Capitol Hill on July 21, 2026.
The head of the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, Anthea Hartig, testifies on Capitol Hill on July 21, 2026. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Published:
Updated: