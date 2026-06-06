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The New York Sun
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Soaring Malpractice Premiums Drive OB-GYNs From Specialty, Leaving Nationwide Shortages

OB-GYNs rank among the most sued physicians in the country while malpractice premiums have risen in each of the past seven years.

Newborn infants rest in their cribs at Los Angeles County USC Medical Center on January 13, 1999.
Newborn infants rest in their cribs at Los Angeles County USC Medical Center on January 13, 1999. Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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