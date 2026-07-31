Spain’s ‘Sovereignty’ 

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Its crisis of unchecked migration features growing calls to suspend free travel between the European Union member states.
The breach of the borders of Spain — and in effect the European Union — in the Northern Moroccan enclave of Ceuta spotlights the Continent’s crisis of unchecked migration. The Socialist premier at Madrid, Pedro Sánchez, speaks of a “violation of Spain’s territorial integrity” as thousands breached the border. Yet his outrage rings hollow in light of his recent sweeping amnesty to illegals in Spain. If that doesn’t amount to an incentive to jump the border, what does?
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