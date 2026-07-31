Spain’s ‘Sovereignty’ 

The breach of the borders of Spain — and in effect the European Union — in the Northern Moroccan enclave of Ceuta spotlights the Continent’s crisis of unchecked migration. The Socialist premier at Madrid, Pedro Sánchez, speaks of a “violation of Spain’s territorial integrity” as thousands breached the border. Yet his outrage rings hollow in light of his recent sweeping amnesty to illegals in Spain. If that doesn’t amount to an incentive to jump the border, what does?