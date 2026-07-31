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The New York Sun
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Spain’s ‘Sovereignty’ 

Its crisis of unchecked migration features growing calls to suspend free travel between the European Union member states.

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Migrants cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, July 30, 2026.
Migrants cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, July 30, 2026. AP/Antonio Sempere
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN