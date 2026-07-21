State Department Names Liberal American Activists and Officials in Report Detailing Extensive Spying Campaign by Cuba

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The State Department says Cuba has infiltrated U.S. institutions and influenced many of America’s celebrity and political classes with the goal of turning ‘America against itself.’
The Trump administration is accusing Cuba of mounting a decades-long influence campaign that has penetrated the highest levels of the American government, backed left-wing extremism on American soil, and cultivated a global network of activists to undermine Western democracy.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By ALEX ZDAN|