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State Department Names Liberal American Activists and Officials in Report Detailing Extensive Spying Campaign by Cuba

The State Department says Cuba has infiltrated U.S. institutions and influenced many of America’s celebrity and political classes with the goal of turning ‘America against itself.’

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Mayor Karen Bass came under sustained fire during a one-hour primary debate in May, with rivals scrutinizing her response to the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.
Mayor Karen Bass came under sustained fire during a one-hour primary debate in May, with rivals scrutinizing her response to the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. Via X
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

State Department Names Liberal American Activists and Officials in Report Detailing Extensive Spying Campaign by Cuba | The New York Sun