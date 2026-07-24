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The New York Sun
Justice

Study Finds America’s Homicide Rate on Track To Hit Historic Low This Year

A report from the non-partisan Council on Criminal Justice shows most other categories of crime are also headed below pre-pandemic levels in major cities across the country.

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NYPD officers await the start of a peace walk to denounce gun violence in the city.
NYPD officers await the start of a peace walk to denounce gun violence in the city. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
DAVID JONES
DAVID JONES