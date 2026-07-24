Study Finds America’s Homicide Rate on Track To Hit Historic Low This Year

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
A report from the non-partisan Council on Criminal Justice shows most other categories of crime are also headed below pre-pandemic levels in major cities across the country.
Homicide rates in major American cities this year are on a pace to reach their lowest levels in more than a century, according to a study by a non-partisan think tank that has been tracking crime rates in 36 major cities since 2019.
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