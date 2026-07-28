Supreme Court Sets Urgent Deadline in Voting Rules Case

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The issues are getting ripe for Congress to act, too.
With the midterms nearing, a welter of election integrity disputes threatens to cast a shadow on the voting. President Trump wants the Supreme Court to revive his attempt to tighten up mail-in balloting rules. Lower courts had blocked his reforms. New Jersey is grappling with a growing scandal of voting by non-citizens. Meanwhile, legislation requiring voters to prove their citizenship, and show identification to cast ballots, is held up on Capitol Hill.
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