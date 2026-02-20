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The New York Sun
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Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Opens $170 Billion Refund Fight

More than 1,500 companies have already filed tariff-related suits with the Court of International Trade.

President Trump during a press briefing at the White House on February 20, 2026.
President Trump during a press briefing at the White House on February 20, 2026. Evan Vucci/AP
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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