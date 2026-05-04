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The New York Sun
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Supreme Court Temporarily Preserves Telehealth Access to Abortion Pill Mifepristone

The case returns the issue of abortion to the high court less than two years after the justices overturned Roe v. Wade.

Mifepristone tablets sit on a table at a Planned Parenthood clinic at Ames, Iowa, on July 18, 2024.
Mifepristone tablets sit on a table at a Planned Parenthood clinic at Ames, Iowa, on July 18, 2024. Charlie Neibergall/AP
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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