George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The hard left proves that it can win a heated primary in purple Michigan.
Published:
Updated:
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed’s slim victory over Congresswoman Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Democratic primary for Senate hardly diminishes its value as a indicator for where the radical direction the party is heading. Dr. El-Sayed ran as a leftist whose candidacy was fueled by implacable anti-Israel sentiment. Ms. Stevens’s aimed for the center, and pro-Israel groups supported her with $30 million. Republican hopes for the Senate have brightened.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed’s slim victory over Congresswoman Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Democratic primary for Senate hardly diminishes its value as a indicator for where the radical direction the party is heading. Dr. El-Sayed ran as a leftist whose candidacy was fueled by implacable anti-Israel sentiment. Ms. Stevens’s aimed for the center, and pro-Israel groups supported her with $30 million. Republican hopes for the Senate have brightened.
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