Dr. Abdul El-Sayed’s slim victory over Congresswoman Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Democratic primary for Senate hardly diminishes its value as a indicator for where the radical direction the party is heading. Dr. El-Sayed ran as a leftist whose candidacy was fueled by implacable anti-Israel sentiment. Ms. Stevens’s aimed for the center, and pro-Israel groups supported her with $30 million. Republican hopes for the Senate have brightened.