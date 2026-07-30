Taiwan Civilians To Get Taste of Red Scare in Military Drills

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Upcoming Taiwanese military drills intending to prepare for a Chinese invasion will feature a new sense of realism for millions of civilians — mobile data interruptions mimicking the chaos and communication disruption that would come in the event of a real-world attack.
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