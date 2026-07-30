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Taiwan Civilians To Get Taste of Red Scare in Military Drills

Officials for the democratic island will interrupt mobile data during a simulation.

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Simulation of a rescue operation is being conducted during the Urban Resilience (Air-Defense) Exercise on July 17, 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Simulation of a rescue operation is being conducted during the Urban Resilience (Air-Defense) Exercise on July 17, 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan. Annabelle Chih/Getty Images
ALEX ZDAN
ALEX ZDAN

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