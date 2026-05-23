Talk of Communist China’s Ascendancy Is Overstated

‘Risings’ Tells the Story of How a Mix of Yeats and Bullets Inspired Irish Independence
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
Beijing’s miraculous 30-year leap out of poverty into first-world affluence is hardly the same as parity with America.
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By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN|
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