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The New York Sun
Opinion

Talk of Communist China’s Ascendancy Is Overstated

Beijing’s miraculous 30-year leap out of poverty into first-world affluence is hardly the same as parity with America. 

Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026, Beijing.
Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026, Beijing. AP/Mark Schiefelbein
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON

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