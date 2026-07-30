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The New York Sun
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Tech Companies Increasingly Targeted as Satellite Images Back Up Latest Claims of Iran Strike on Amazon Data Centers

One defense tech company chief is advising civilian commercial entities to coordinate with the military for protection.

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Iran says it is targeting Amazon's data center hub in Bahrain because of its support for the U.S. military's use of AI on its platform.
Iran says it is targeting Amazon's data center hub in Bahrain because of its support for the U.S. military's use of AI on its platform. Amazon Newsroom via X.
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

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