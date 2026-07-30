Tech Companies Increasingly Targeted as Satellite Images Back Up Latest Claims of Iran Strike on Amazon Data Centers

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Amazon and other owners of vital civilian data centers may need government protection after Iran has called them legitimate targets in its conflict with America. Satellite data confirms that two Amazon Web Services data centers in Bahrain suffered damage last week after missile attacks in a deliberate expansion of Iran’s effort to inflict collateral damage on public and private infrastructure.
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