George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Jane Schoenbrun’s ‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’ re-imagines Billy Wilder’s ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ but is an exercise in arrant indulgence.
What happens when an artist is self-referential about being self-referential? Is the upshot two negatives equalling a positive or does “meta,” as this kind of thing is called, fold in under itself once its incongruities have been squared? Jane Schoenbrun’s new film, “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” is an immaculately contrived cornucopia of wink-winks and nod-nods, a conflagration of insiderisms so intensive that it’s a wonder the picture is being allowed to see the light of day or, rather, the dark of the theater.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
What happens when an artist is self-referential about being self-referential? Is the upshot two negatives equalling a positive or does “meta,” as this kind of thing is called, fold in under itself once its incongruities have been squared? Jane Schoenbrun’s new film, “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” is an immaculately contrived cornucopia of wink-winks and nod-nods, a conflagration of insiderisms so intensive that it’s a wonder the picture is being allowed to see the light of day or, rather, the dark of the theater.
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