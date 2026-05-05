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Tehran Says ‘No Military Solution’ in Hormuz Strait After Trump Threatens To Wipe Iran ‘Off the Face of Earth’

Foreign minister warns against escalation after Iran launches missiles and drones at UAE and U.S. forces confront Iranian boats in the Strait.

USS Abraham Lincoln conducts U.S. blockade operations related to the Strait of Hormuz on April 16, 2026 in the Arabian Sea.
USS Abraham Lincoln conducts U.S. blockade operations related to the Strait of Hormuz on April 16, 2026 in the Arabian Sea. U.S. Navy via Getty Images
JOTAM CONFINO

JOTAM CONFINO

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