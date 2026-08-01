Terrorist Kidnapping of Pastor’s Wife and Children Highlights Nigerian Tragedy Overlooked in West

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By JOSH HAMMER|
A Netherlands-based watchdog group says almost 3,500 Christians were killed for their faith in Nigeria during the 12 months ending in September 2025.
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A commercial vehicle’s trip to the town of Damasak in Nigeria’s Borno State was interrupted on Saturday, July 18. Gunmen believed to belong to Boko Haram or its ISIS-aligned offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province, stopped the vehicle near Kareto village and ordered out four passengers: the wife of a Christian pastor and her three young children.
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