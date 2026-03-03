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The New York Sun
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Texas Mental Health Professionals Prohibited From Providing ‘Radical’ Gender Transition Treatment to Minors

The attorney general says there will be ‘consequences for any medical professional, whether a doctor or a therapist’ who facilitates those ‘radical’ procedures.

Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign event on February 16, 2026, at Tyler, Texas.
Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign event on February 16, 2026, at Tyler, Texas. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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