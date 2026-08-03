Search
The New York Sun
Justice

Texas Mothers Challenge Ten Commandments Law, Arguing It Violates State’s Parental Rights Amendment

The plaintiffs are trying a new strategy and arguing the law conflicts with the state’s constitution after a federal appeals court found that it does not violate the First Amendment.

Gift this article
A granite Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the Texas Capitol, May 29, 2025, at Austin.
A granite Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the Texas Capitol, May 29, 2025, at Austin. AP/Eric Gay
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT