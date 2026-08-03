Texas Mothers Challenge Ten Commandments Law, Arguing It Violates State’s Parental Rights Amendment

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The plaintiffs are trying a new strategy and arguing the law conflicts with the state’s constitution after a federal appeals court found that it does not violate the First Amendment.
A group of mothers is challenging a Texas law requiring that public schools display the Ten Commandments in classrooms, arguing that it violates the state’s parental rights amendment.
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