The Algorithm Is the New Role Model for Boys

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Friendships once forged by boys on a field or a stoop now happen through screens, and many of the male figures they find there are extreme and performative.
As a proud member of Generation X, I’m deeply concerned about the future of the male species. It’s not easy being a man — there are advantages, but they come with a cost. As boys, we were told to “man up,” but nobody actually taught us how to handle stress, failure, or success. We learned to keep our feelings close to the chest, because struggle was interpreted as weakness. We figured it out alone.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|