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The New York Sun
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The Algorithm Is the New Role Model for Boys

Friendships once forged by boys on a field or a stoop now happen through screens, and many of the male figures they find there are extreme and performative.

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Andrew Tate (right) and Tristan Tate
Andrew Tate (right) and Tristan Tate Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images
VIVEK NAGRANI