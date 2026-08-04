George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Richard Russo once again proves novelists don’t have to span the globe, or interrogate pernicious systems, to produce powerful and rich fiction.
‘Under the Falls’
By Richard Russo
Knopf, 256 pages
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
‘Under the Falls’
By Richard Russo
Knopf, 256 pages
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