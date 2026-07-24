The ‘Deputy Chief Justice’ Defends the Conservatives

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Justice Elena Kagan offers some counterpoints to the attacks of liberal critics.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By ALEX ZDAN|
Deputy Chief Justice, as we like to call Associate Justice Elena Kagan, is defending her conservative colleagues on the high bench against charges that they are a “rubber stamp” for President Trump. “I think that that is a bad rap,” Justice Kagan avers. Her comments offer some counterpoints at a time when liberals are sowing doubts over the court’s legitimacy and mooting a scheme to pack its bench with more justices to secure a compliant majority of leftists.
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