The ‘Deputy Chief Justice’ Defends the Conservatives

Deputy Chief Justice, as we like to call Associate Justice Elena Kagan, is defending her conservative colleagues on the high bench against charges that they are a “rubber stamp” for President Trump. “I think that that is a bad rap,” Justice Kagan avers. Her comments offer some counterpoints at a time when liberals are sowing doubts over the court’s legitimacy and mooting a scheme to pack its bench with more justices to secure a compliant majority of leftists.