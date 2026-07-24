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The ‘Deputy Chief Justice’ Defends the Conservatives

Justice Elena Kagan offers some counterpoints to the attacks of liberal critics. 

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Justice Elena Kagan testifies on Capitol Hill on July 14, 2026.
Justice Elena Kagan testifies on Capitol Hill on July 14, 2026. AP/Nathan Howard
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN