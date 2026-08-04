Our acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, is barely out of the Senate Judiciary Committee. A vote on his confirmation hasn’t even been set by the Senate. Yet already we’re thinking about the Saturday Night Massacre. That took place on the night of October 20, 1973, when Nixon ordered his attorney general, Elliot Richardson, to fire a runaway special counsel, Archibald Cox of Harvard. Richardson couldn’t do it, the Constitution be damned.