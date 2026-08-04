George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
President Trump’s nominee for attorney general needs to be careful about what promises he makes to the Senate.
Our acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, is barely out of the Senate Judiciary Committee. A vote on his confirmation hasn’t even been set by the Senate. Yet already we’re thinking about the Saturday Night Massacre. That took place on the night of October 20, 1973, when Nixon ordered his attorney general, Elliot Richardson, to fire a runaway special counsel, Archibald Cox of Harvard. Richardson couldn’t do it, the Constitution be damned.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Our acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, is barely out of the Senate Judiciary Committee. A vote on his confirmation hasn’t even been set by the Senate. Yet already we’re thinking about the Saturday Night Massacre. That took place on the night of October 20, 1973, when Nixon ordered his attorney general, Elliot Richardson, to fire a runaway special counsel, Archibald Cox of Harvard. Richardson couldn’t do it, the Constitution be damned.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.