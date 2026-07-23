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The Fed’s ‘Open Scandal’

It’s time for a task force that would provide a ‘truth and reconciliation’ repository and call for the recapitalization of our central bank.

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The Federal Reserve chairman, Kevin Warsh, during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 17, 2026.
The Federal Reserve chairman, Kevin Warsh, during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 17, 2026. AP/Rod Lamkey, Jr.
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN

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