The Fed’s ‘Open Scandal’

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
It’s time for a task force that would provide a ‘truth and reconciliation’ repository and call for the recapitalization of our central bank.
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We were delighted to read the latest number of Grant’s Interest Rate Observer, in which the editor of the famed newsletter, James Grant, proposes that the new Fed chairman appoint a sixth task force in addition to the five he has already established. The sixth would serve as “a kind of ‘truth and reconciliation’ repository,” Grant’s writes, to “expose the facts” and call for the recapitalization of America’s central bank.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|