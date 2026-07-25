Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The fashion, style, and tone of Michael Mann’s 1986 thriller reek of musty ’80s antiquity, and this new version adds little to the original.
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Michael Mann‘s “Manhunter: The Final Cut” is a slight tweaking of the original 1986 “Manhunter”, which runs 120 minutes. The 4K-enhanced upgrade lasts three or four minutes longer. It opened Friday (7.24) at the IFC Center. and in other smarthouses around the country. Later this year it’ll be on Blu-ray and streaming.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|