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The New York Sun
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‘The Final Cut’ Isn’t Quite Such a New ‘Manhunter’

The fashion, style, and tone of Michael Mann’s 1986 thriller reek of musty ’80s antiquity, and this new version adds little to the original.

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Brian Cox in 'Manhunter.'
Brian Cox in 'Manhunter.' Wikimedia Commons
JEFFREY WELLS
JEFFREY WELLS

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