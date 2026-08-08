George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Republicans voted to fund the largest immigration detention expansion in American history — then discovered, town by town, that their voters want no part of what they built.
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Edwin Lopez-Cornejo called his mother on a Friday to say he felt sick. A day later, the 41-year-old Salvadoran national was dead at a Newark hospital — the second person to die within eight months at Delaney Hall, the privately run New Jersey detention facility operated by the GEO Group; his family said he had not been receiving medication for diabetes, high blood pressure and seizures.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Edwin Lopez-Cornejo called his mother on a Friday to say he felt sick. A day later, the 41-year-old Salvadoran national was dead at a Newark hospital — the second person to die within eight months at Delaney Hall, the privately run New Jersey detention facility operated by the GEO Group; his family said he had not been receiving medication for diabetes, high blood pressure and seizures.
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