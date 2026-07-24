The Latest Tariffs Are Here To Stay But You Probably Won’t Notice Them

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The new levies on imports from dozens of countries are at or close to the level of other tariffs that expire at the same time.
New tariffs took effect Friday covering more than 80 countries and 99 percent of imports to the United States, effectively replacing expiring levies that the Trump administration set up earlier this year.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|