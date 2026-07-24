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The New York Sun
Economy

The Latest Tariffs Are Here To Stay But You Probably Won’t Notice Them

The new levies on imports from dozens of countries are at or close to the level of other tariffs that expire at the same time.

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Shipping containers are seen ready for transport at the Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province on April 17, 2025.
Shipping containers are seen ready for transport at the Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province on April 17, 2025. Ng Han Guan/AP
JENNIFER DOHERTY
JENNIFER DOHERTY