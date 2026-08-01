The Long and Winding August: How So Many Beatles Milestones Happened in One Month

Meet the Emperor Augustus, the great-nephew and adopted son and heir of Julius Caesar. When Caesar was assassinated in 44 BC, the 18-year-old Octavian began an extraordinary rise to power. Few believed he could survive in a ruthless Rome, yet such was his political genius that, as Augustus, he created a system of government that would endure for centuries. In his honor, the Roman Senate renamed the month of Sextilis as Augustus. Many of the emperor’s greatest triumphs had taken place during that month, and over time August came to be associated with harvest, abundance and fulfillment.