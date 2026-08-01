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The Long and Winding August: How So Many Beatles Milestones Happened in One Month

The Fab Four’s first visit to Hamburg, debut US tour, final commercial concert, and crossing of Abbey Road? All those epochal events happened this month.

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The Beatles speaking at at a press conference prior to their show at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, August 29 1966.
The Beatles speaking at at a press conference prior to their show at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, August 29 1966. Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images
PAOLO HEWITT
PAOLO HEWITT

The Long and Winding August: How So Many Beatles Milestones Happened in One Month | The New York Sun