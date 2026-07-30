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The New York Sun
Opinion

The Most Cogent Rebuttal of the Democratic Socialists’ Radical Agenda Emerges From an Unlikely Source

John Adams in 1787 grasped that pure democracy would be as bad as any other kind of centralized despotism

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Gilbert Stuart's portrait of John Adams, detail.
Gilbert Stuart's portrait of John Adams, detail. Via Wikimedia Commons
DANIEL McCARTHY
DANIEL McCARTHY