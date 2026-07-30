The Most Cogent Rebuttal of the Democratic Socialists’ Radical Agenda Emerges From an Unlikely Source

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
John Adams in 1787 grasped that pure democracy would be as bad as any other kind of centralized despotism
The Democratic Socialists of America don’t like being called Communists, though many members might echo the sentiment of leftist influencer Hasan Piker when he says, “I don’t have an issue with an end goal of communism.”
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