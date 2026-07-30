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The ‘New Normal’ of Antisemitism

A new dispatch charts the surging global profile of the world’s oldest hate. 

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Activists participate in a pro-Palestinian protest near the Capitol on July 24, 2024 at Washington, D.C.
Activists participate in a pro-Palestinian protest near the Capitol on July 24, 2024 at Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN