The ‘New Normal’ of Antisemitism

The finding by a major new survey of antisemitism across the globe that the world’s oldest hate is the “new normal” makes for sobering reading. The dispatch from the J7 Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism, which covers some 90 percent of the Jewish diaspora, finds that 2025 was the deadliest year for antisemitic violence outside of Israel since 1994. Last year, the task force tallied more than 23,000 antisemitic incidents worldwide.