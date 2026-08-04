In her fascinating New York Sun article, “Hollywood Legends Who Would Have Supported President Trump,” Petronella Wyatt notes that “Sergeant York” is Trump’s “personal favorite.” It is not surprising that Ms. Wyatt should focus on Gary Cooper, the epitome of American manhood and patriotism, and also an arch conservative, but at his side in the film is Walter Brennan, three time Academy Award winner, paired with Cooper in several films that endorse an individualist credo.