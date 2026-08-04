George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Walter Brennan won the last of his three Oscars before President Trump was born, yet he would have been the ultimate celebrity MAGA supporter.
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In her fascinating New York Sun article, “Hollywood Legends Who Would Have Supported President Trump,” Petronella Wyatt notes that “Sergeant York” is Trump’s “personal favorite.” It is not surprising that Ms. Wyatt should focus on Gary Cooper, the epitome of American manhood and patriotism, and also an arch conservative, but at his side in the film is Walter Brennan, three time Academy Award winner, paired with Cooper in several films that endorse an individualist credo.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
In her fascinating New York Sun article, “Hollywood Legends Who Would Have Supported President Trump,” Petronella Wyatt notes that “Sergeant York” is Trump’s “personal favorite.” It is not surprising that Ms. Wyatt should focus on Gary Cooper, the epitome of American manhood and patriotism, and also an arch conservative, but at his side in the film is Walter Brennan, three time Academy Award winner, paired with Cooper in several films that endorse an individualist credo.
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