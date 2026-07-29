The Real Obama Phone Scandal

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
What business does Uncle Sam have in handing out free phones to the citizenry?
So-called Obama phones — a misnomer for federally subsidized mobile devices for the poor — are back in the spotlight, owing to accusations of fraud in dispensing this government benefit. The contretemps over this taxpayer-funded handout helps to illuminate some of the more obscure, or even illogical, corners of the federal leviathan. What business does Uncle Sam have, after all, in handing out free phones to the citizenry?
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By JOSH HAMMER|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By JOSEPH CURL|