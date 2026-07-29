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The New York Sun
Editorials

The Real Obama Phone Scandal

What business does Uncle Sam have in handing out free phones to the citizenry? 

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The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, on February 18, 2026.
The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, on February 18, 2026. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN